Have a Keto-Friendly Fast Food Menu Plan

Though she typically aims for organic foods, Jameson is practical when it comes to her keto diet. “What do I do when I’m in a pinch and fast food is my only option?” she wrote on Instagram on September 17, 2019. “Wendy’s burgers are my jam… I order a triple patty burger no bun, extra lettuce with everything, hold the cheese (since I’m jewish) and add jalapeños. I also ALWAYS order the largest ice water and drink the whole thing! This fills me up!” While she acknowledged that “the trick is to not be tempted by other menu items,” there are a couple other foods that she recommended. “If you’re extra starving Wendy’s Caesar salad and their southwest chicken salad are bomb af and #ketofriendly.”