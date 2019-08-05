Have Plan for Restaurant Menus

The star understands that ordering off a restaurant menu can be intimidating when you’re on a specific eating plan. “When I first began my weight loss journey, I avoided eating out as much as possible,” Jameson shared in an Instagram post on August 3, 2019. And while she still “highly” recommends cooking if you’re in weight loss mode, when you’re maintaining, eating out is no problem — and she has a few no-fail picks. “You can NEVER go wrong with steak,” she said. “Add a sautéed baby broccoli or non starchy veg and you’re golden!” Her other top two choices? “Grilled fish is a perfect choice also! Caesar salad (hold the croutons) topped with shrimp is fab,” she noted. She also shared some words of encouragement for those just starting to consider going to restaurants: “I’ve gotten so good at scanning menus for keto friendly dishes it’s now second nature!”