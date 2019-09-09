Jump Back In

After updating her Amazon keto diet favorites list, the star shared an Instagram photo of herself in a cutout bathing suit on September 8, 2019. “I’m off to the beach with the fam, say a prayer for this bathing suit, it’s holding on for dear life,” she joked. In the comments section, she gave advice to a fan who said they’d slipped on their keto diet by eating sugar cookies — admitting that she, too, hadn’t been following the high-protein, low-carb diet of late. Said Jameson, “I’ve just finished a treat week and I feel like an actual sloth. Started back again today. Don’t stress just jump back in.”