Set Small Expectations at First





By January 6, the star was nine months postpartum and “still hovering at 150,” she wrote. “Yes I can blame it all on breastfeeding and I plan to continue doing so… 🤣.” But she had already planted the seeds of her success by setting a small but achievable goal: “I have started implementing a little diet. I don’t eat anything after 6 pm. So far I’ve dropped 5 lbs, and my milk supply hasn’t suffered, now if I could just get into the gym… I’ll save that for my next goal.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.