Start the Keto Lifestyle by Cleaning Your Cabinets

Have diet, will shop! On August 20, 2019, Jameson posted a new before and after photo of herself on Instagram and answered what she called “the number one question” she gets asked about the keto diet: “How do I start a #keto lifestyle?” She broke down her top tips into 10 easy steps, among them: Clear your kitchen of any processed, carb-heavy and sugary foods; go shopping on the perimeter of the grocery store aisles where the “green leafy veggies, grass fed steaks, wild salmon” and eggs and “real butter” live; and “discuss your lifestyle change with your household to get them on board.” As always, Jameson included emotional tips as well as practical ones. Our favorite: “Have a sunny outlook! This shouldn’t be torture. Focus on how you’re now treating your body right and be proud!”