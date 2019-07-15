Update Your Snacks

Diet boredom is no joke. Jameson often switches up her go-to meals and snacks to keep hers at bay. Weeks after listing her keto diet favorites on Amazon in June 2019, she updated the selection. On Instagram on July 1, 2019, the star shared a new before and after pic of her progress as well as her new pantry favorites, including Shrewd Food protein crisps and Legendary Foods keto-friendly peanut butter cup peanut butter. “A variety of choices of snacks are imperative to staying on track,” she wrote.