July 2021 – “Cambia El Paso”

The Enough star returned to music with the single “Cambia El Paso” featuring Rauw Alejandro. “The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” she said of the song during an episode of SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization show. “You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy. And that’s what the record’s about.”