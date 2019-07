September 14, 2018

The reason for his drastically changed body is simple. “Left: bread, pasta, sugar ,fried food , low fat products,” the reality star wrote. “Right: bacon, full fat cheese ,avocados , fatty steak , fatty fish, greens.” He also assured followers that he’s relying only on diet and exercise and that he considers keto a lifestyle, not a fad: “No steroids , no supplements,” he wrote.