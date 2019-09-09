September 8, 2019

Gym, tan, laundry is now gym, tan, keto. The Jersey Shore star shared a new before and after shot with his followers while talking about his forthcoming cookbook. “The first part of #TheKetoGuidoCookBook is how I went from left to right. The second part are 100 of my favorite #keto recipes and stories about them,” he wrote. Once again, Guadagnino shared how much better he felt since losing 50 pounds and adopting the high-protein, low-carb lifestyle, noting he “has energy and motivation to workout everyday.” Added the MTV personality, the keto diet “helps me always have a lean and solid foundation and motivates me to workout, intermittent fast, and build on that foundation.”