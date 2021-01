2019

Hot mama! The star revealed on Instagram in September 2019 that she’d lost 100 pounds just six months after welcoming her third baby, daughter Birdie Mae. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAEand emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again,” Simpson wrote, after revealing she had “tipped the scales at 240” pounds. “Even when it felt impossible,” she added, “I chose to work harder.”