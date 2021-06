On Loving Her Baby Bump

“I’m, like, 170 pounds and I wanted to pose nude,” the Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica alum told Ryan Seacrest while explaining her decision to strip down for her April 2012 Elle cover, which she shot while pregnant with Maxwell. “It’s funny to be at your heaviest and feel the most confident. I just take such pride in being a mom! I just love my body more than ever now.”