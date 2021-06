To Be Honest

“I beat myself about how fat I am before I gave the world a chance to,” the singer wrote in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, after going back and reading her 2009 journal entries. In the old entries, she’d written: “Today my heart breaks because people say I’m fat. … I wear a size 25. … How much do I think about my body on a scale from 1-100 percent of the day? 80 percent.”