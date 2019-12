Live Your Life

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who is having any fun at all. And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying—because I never am—but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Omigod, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting,’” she told the magazine. “Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me.”