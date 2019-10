Keep It Real

As Beckinsale has demonstrated, it’s way more satisfying to throw an actual punch at the gym than to just mime one. The British actress posted an Instagram video on September 30, 2019, that showed her punching a dummy with two consecutive jabs in the face. She threw the punches after completing an impressive abs roll-down and sit-up move borrowed from Pilates, making the maneuver a full-body exercise. “Yippee ki yay, motherf–er,” she captioned her post.