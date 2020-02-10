Clapping Back

Maloney marked her three-year wedding anniversary to Schwartz by shutting down pregnancy rumors — again.

“It’s been four glorious years of pregnancy rumors for me and a lot of people think that I’m pregnant because I gained weight. Pregnant women are not fat. They are pregnant. They are creating a life inside of them. Um, yes, I gained weight but like, whatever. People do that sometimes,“ Maloney told her Instagram followers in August 2019. “I’m just going to come clean, I just really f–king love baggy clothes. I love big T-shirts, I love big sweatshirts. It’s just like there’s nothing better and there’s not one person that’s going to disagree with me on that. And the only thing I’m hiding under my baggy clothes is a really fire body.”