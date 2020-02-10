Confidence Is Key

“I hadn’t been in a good place in my life with self-love,” Maloney told Us in February 2018 after Lee’s comments aired. “And I struggled with that for a long time and acceptance and confidence and positive body image and I finally was in a place where I felt healthy and I felt great. I had dealt with seeing that stuff on social media a lot and Kevin saying it to my face put a voice and a face to all of that, which was hard, but at the end of the day, and right after, Lisa kind of lifted me back up.”