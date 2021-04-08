April 2021

After an unfiltered bikini photo of Kardashian appeared online and her team quickly scrubbed it from the internet, the reality star did an Instagram Live — filmed by her sister Kim Kardashian — to show followers what her body really looks like. “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world,” she wrote in a statement explaining why she wanted the picture deleted. “And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”