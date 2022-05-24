April 2022

Kardashian addressed her nose job again during a family special with Robin Roberts. “My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it,” she said.

After the tell-all aired, Kardashian took to Twitter to answer questions about the decision, explaining, “I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!”

When one user revealed how painful their recovery was, Kardashian added, “Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”