February 2021

After promotional pics for her Good American shoe drop raised eyebrows in February 2021, the reality star laughed off questions about the length of her arms and legs. “It’s the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f–king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them,” she tweeted at the time, insisting that she “didn’t get a surgery to stretch [her] fingers” and still had “normal sized hands.”