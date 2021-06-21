June 2021

The E! personality didn’t hold back when a Twitter troll compared her appearance to an “alien” in a commercial for the migraine medication Nurtec.

“Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence,” Kardashian replied via Twitter in June 2021. “I [sic] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”