June 2022

After viewers of The Kardashians called out the family for allegedly staging scenes during season 1 of the Hulu series, the former Kocktails With Khloé host defended editing choices on other reality series. “I can tell when some audio has been put in, if they need to, like, reshoot audio, or if, like, a phone call is faked,” she explained during an episode of Hot Ones. “And not that those things didn’t happen, but sometimes they didn’t catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out.” She also noted that she’s aware of social media accounts devoted to finding errors in her family’s show. “It could be super minor, but I’m really aware of those things and I tend to notice all that stuff,” she said.