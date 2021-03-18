March 2021

After a Kardashian-Jenner fan account reposted a TikTok user’s defense of the Revenge Body host’s transformation, she opened up about the impact that negative comments can have on her happiness. “I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass. I’m not asking for that,” she commented in March 2021. “But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence. I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s simply for clickbait. Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right.”