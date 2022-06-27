May 2022

“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,'” the reality star revealed during a May 2022 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast while discussing rumors about her evolution. “It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it.”

The Hulu star said she “just want[ed] to understand why” people speculated about her look, joking that a transplant “sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”