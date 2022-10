October 2022

Kardashian spoke out after a seemingly altered photo of her in a bodysuit made waves online.

“I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean… The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣,” she tweeted, seemingly agreeing that the pic was manipulated.

The Hulu star later added: “Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird.”