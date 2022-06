2013

The reality star gained 70 pounds while she was pregnant with North, who was born in June 2013.

“I didn’t want people to look at me trying to lose weight. I would sit in my mom’s garage, and it was literally probably 115 degrees in Calabasas in the summertime,” she recalled on the “We Are Supported By…” podcast in 2021. “I’d have my daughter in a stroller, and I’d sit her in there and just work out in the garage and try to do anything I could.”