2018

After gaining 15 pounds in 2017, Kardashian reflected on another slim down.

“I’ve lost 20 lbs and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m, like, 116 and it just feels good,” she told E! in August 2018. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So I love it.”

Kardashian was focused on weight training at the time.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio,” she said. “But honestly, like, even my mom [Kris Jenner] pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder [Melissa Alcantara] for one year. September is our one-year anniversary.”