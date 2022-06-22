2019

“Sometimes you fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago,” Kardashian revealed via Instagram Stories in November. “To feel good, I just want to get it, like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” she said. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”