2022

The Skkn creator’s weight was a hot topic after she revealed she lost 16 pounds to fit into Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala in May. The following month, she revealed she was down 21 pounds total.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she said on Today. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”