January 2013

After losing 44-pounds in six months, the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star proudly showed off her post-baby bikini body on the cover of Us. “It was harder to lose weight the second time around,” she admitted. “I definitely had some moments when the weight was at a standstill. It was frustrating and I’d start to wonder, ‘Am I ever going to get my body back?’ Then I’d be like, ‘Okay, you just had two kids. Take it easy.'”