2019

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” Kardashian wrote on Poosh in June 2019. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

The TV personality later revealed she decided to try new things, telling Health Magazine in 2020, “In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better.”