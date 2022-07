A Postpartum Routine

After the Very Cavallari alum and Cutler welcomed their third child, daughter Saylor, Cavallari got candid about how she got back in shape post-pregnancy.

“I’m getting my ass kicked in the gym four days a week by a trainer. I’ve been working out really hard, I have to say,” she previously told Us in May 2016. “And I’m lifting weights but it’s more circuit training, so there’s a little bit of cardio involved.”