Eating as a ‘Lifestyle’

Cavallari has also tweaked her nutritional habits. “The way I eat is a lifestyle,” she told Us in May 2021. “Organic as often as possible, tons of veggies, meat, nuts and seeds, complex carbs like buckwheat soba noodles, berries, tons of fat — I even eat butter.”

The designer noted: “I eat with my kids every night at 5:15 p.m. I find that I sleep better when I eat early like that. And I eat enough so that I’m not hungry before I go to bed.”