Staying ‘Sane’

“I try to follow like an 80, 20 lifestyle, and 80 percent is eating really healthy. The 20 percent is when I’m traveling or when I go out to dinner,” Cavallari recalled to Forbes in April 2021. “I eat bread; I drink alcohol. I do all of that stuff. You know, I have a lot of desserts. That keeps me sane, and it makes me then want to get back on track.”