Greg ‘Tarzan’ Davis
“Each of us went crazy,” Davis, who played Coyote, told USA Today. “We’d all seen the original Top Gun scene. I was eating more grass than a bunny rabbit, and protein bars. I was in peak form. It was like, ‘Oh, yes.’”
During an interview with GQ UK, Davis explained, “I remember I started Top Gun at 186 [pounds] and because of my diet and the training I literally dropped out at 173, which was freaking insane.”
He added that he “stayed away from the fatty, greasy foods that I used to eat” and cut fast food.
“I really focused obviously on the body image, and wanted to keep a specific shape — at the time, I was just like, let me bulk up as big as possible, so I was pumping a lot of weights, a lot of weights,” he continued. “Then I realized that the weights were getting me so big, it didn’t translate too well on camera. There’s this grey area: if you’re not as big as The Rock, or Vin Diesel, or somebody like that, then you being buff like that really doesn’t work out, and I’m obviously not their size.”Back to top