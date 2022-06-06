Greg ‘Tarzan’ Davis

“Each of us went crazy,” Davis, who played Coyote, told USA Today. “We’d all seen the original Top Gun scene. I was eating more grass than a bunny rabbit, and protein bars. I was in peak form. It was like, ‘Oh, yes.’”

During an interview with GQ UK, Davis explained, “I remember I started Top Gun at 186 [pounds] and because of my diet and the training I literally dropped out at 173, which was freaking insane.”

He added that he “stayed away from the fatty, greasy foods that I used to eat” and cut fast food.

“I really focused obviously on the body image, and wanted to keep a specific shape — at the time, I was just like, let me bulk up as big as possible, so I was pumping a lot of weights, a lot of weights,” he continued. “Then I realized that the weights were getting me so big, it didn’t translate too well on camera. There’s this grey area: if you’re not as big as The Rock, or Vin Diesel, or somebody like that, then you being buff like that really doesn’t work out, and I’m obviously not their size.”