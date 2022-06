Jay Ellis

“We were in the hotel working out every single day,” Ellis, who played Payback, told Access at the premiere.

During an interview with Men’s Health, Ellis documented one of his workouts, joking that his trainer doesn’t “like” him because of how intense his workouts were.

“I’m six-foot-four, 215 pounds, played college basketball,” he told the magazine. “I’m excited I can use my body and be physical in a way I haven’t got to be with some of my other work.”