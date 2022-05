Life Out of the Limelight

“When I came off the tour, I went into this deep, dark, absolutely terrifying hole and I couldn’t get out,” she confessed during a December 2016 Good Morning America appearance. “I spent two years on my couch.”

Naomi explained that she eventually sought treatment for the depression. “What I’ve been through is extreme,” she said. “They tried me on every single thing they had in their arsenal.”