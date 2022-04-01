2021

“I’m still not subscribing to the standard American diet, which has made a mockery of the human body and created the obese epidemic that is our world today … and I continue to fast because it’s how humans are supposed to eat,” Raven told Hollywood Life of intermittent fasting in 2021. “As I continue to sustain those tactics, I know that my body’s going to continuously change.”

That same year, she told Good Morning America that she didn’t want to be a “twig,” but just aimed to get and stay healthy.