Raven-Symone Credits Intermittent Fasting for Weight Loss: See Her Body Transformation Through the Years

2021 Raven Symones Weight Loss Journey Through the Years
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
2021

“I’m still not subscribing to the standard American diet, which has made a mockery of the human body and created the obese epidemic that is our world today … and I continue to fast because it’s how humans are supposed to eat,” Raven told Hollywood Life of intermittent fasting in 2021. “As I continue to sustain those tactics, I know that my body’s going to continuously change.” 

That same year, she told Good Morning America that she didn’t want to be a “twig,” but just aimed to get and stay healthy. 

