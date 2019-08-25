Gina Kirschenheiter

Kirschenheiter, who joined the OC crew in 2018, celebrated her husband’s birthday with this Instagram snap on June 11, 2019. “Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” the 35-year-old toned reality star wrote. Two months earlier, she shared her diet philosophy with fans. “I’m not super restrictive,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “I live that 70/30 life. I believe in imperfection. I believe in healthy. I try my best and it’s my best! My best trick….if u want something bad…eat it for breakfast! Cake, cookies, whatever! U will burn it off by the end of the day!! But then that’s it! Eat healthy the rest of the day!”