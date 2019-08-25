Heather Dubrow

On August 16, 2019, the Dubrow Diet coauthor posted a video of herself on YouTube from her summer vacation in France. The 50-year-old Orangetheory devotee is always ready to hop into a bikini — and hop in general! When talking to Us Weekly in 2018 about the interval eating diet she and her husband, Terry, created, she noted it’s different from intermittent fasting. “I hate the word fasting because when I think of the word fasting I think of very skinny, tired people that can’t get off the couch,” she said. “It sounds counterintuitive, but when you eat this way … you actually have so much more energy.”