Body

Real Housewives’ Plastic Surgery: See Their Before and After Pictures

By
Jacqueline Laurita before and after plastic surgery 1
 Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Jacqueline Laurita/Instagram
16
8 / 16
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Jacqueline Laurita

The reality star has had four breast augmentations, a nose job, neck lift and tummy tuck.

Back to top