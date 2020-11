Sonja Morgan

Morgan has been open about her proclivity for plastic surgery. She has admitted to getting liposuction, a lower facelift and a neck lift. “In this day and age, the surgery and getting things fixed is part of my self-care,” she told Us in August 2019. In July 2020, she revealed that she’d gotten a facelift and neck lift. “Gravity had taken its toll,” Morgan explained as she shared before and after pics.