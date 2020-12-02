Her Emotional Eating

Wilson revealed that “emotional eating” is her “vice.”

She explained: “I done a lot of work on myself to realize the unhealthy patterns and unhealthy behaviors and why I was doing them. It doesn’t mean they’ve gone away. It does not.”

Wilson noted that she wasn’t “properly processing [her] emotions” in the past.

“What I found is that why I was doing those unhealthy behaviors was I wasn’t treating myself with love and respect. And anybody else out there I try to treat with love and respect, but myself, I probably wasn’t. I’d leave myself last and I just wasn’t valuing myself. Telling myself negative things and going, ‘Yeah we’ll suffer, yeah just eat that whole thing of ice cream or that whole packet of brownies because who cares? Whatever. You deserve that,’” she said. “Whether it was, like, fame or being a movie star or whatever. So, all I was doing was eating to numb those emotions, but that wasn’t the best thing to do. The best thing is to process those emotions and get rid of them that way, so I don’t have to numb myself from anything. But with all addictions that’s what they normally all are is vices is numbing you from the emotion. But emotions aren’t bad. it’s life. Life is ups and downs all the time.”