Losing Weight in the Industry

“There were a lot of people that wanted me to stay how I was. They wanted me to stay Fat Amy,” the actress admitted, referring to her popular Pitch Perfect character. “And at the end of the day it’s my life, it’s my body and Hollywood can have a way of typecasting you, but I didn’t want to stay like that. I wanted to change and it came from me.”

Wilson added that her friends were “very supportive” of her.

“No real dramas there [but] some people, when you’re changing for the better, they won’t be so happy for you, they might try to sabotage you even but you gotta stay true to yourself and stay focused,” she added.