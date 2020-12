She Met Her Boyfriend Pre-Weight Loss

Wilson went public with boyfriend Busch in September but revealed on Tuesday that they’ve been dating since before she started her weight loss journey.

“He’s a very private person so don’t like to give away too much in that department. But I will say, we dated before I started any of this health journey as well as now so goes to show you, ladies, you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend,” she declared.