Being Honest

During an interview with InStyle, Wilson pointed out that not everyone had the same access to the resources that she did during her “year of health.”

“But I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that’s something I’ve always struggled with. And that’s why I put things on Instagram about my journey,” she shared in May 2021. “Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference.”

The Cats star offered some insight into what others can do without breaking the bank, saying, “Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park and that’s free. Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It’s not too late to start, no matter what age you are.”