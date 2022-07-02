Body Positive and Proud

“I just noticed I put on [about 6 pounds] on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜,” Wilson captioned a July 2022 Instagram photo of herself wearing a one-piece swimsuit. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself.”

She added: “It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗.”