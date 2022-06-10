Offering Some Advice

In August 2021, Wilson penned a message to the past version of herself. “I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like,” she detailed via Instagram.

The comedian continued: “But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible. It’s not a race and it’s not a competition – it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU. So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys 😘.”