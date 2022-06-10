Reacting to the Progress

In May 2021, Wilson opened up about the regrets she had when it came to her health journey. “Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier,” she told InStyle. “Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40.”

For the Isn’t It Romantic actress, the important thing is that she reached her goal.

“But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition. I’ve always been a bit of a late developer,” she added at the time. “I started acting when I was turning 19, which is quite late. And when I came to America as an actress, I was almost 30, which again, is quite late. So I try not to compare myself to other people.”