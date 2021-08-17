Rebel Wilson’s Transformation Through the Years

August 2021

In an August 2021 post, Wilson reflected on how her father’s passing caused her to “use food to numb my emotions.”

“I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have,” the actress wrote via Instagram. “It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active … despite being in so much pain.”

Although Wilson struggled to get to a healthier point in her life, she noted that she wants to use her progress to help others see that they could also have a better relationship with their bodies.

“I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like,” she shared at the time.