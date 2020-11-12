November 2020

The Australia native opened up to E! News in November 2020 about the difference between being skinny and being healthy amid her year of health. “I don’t want to project the message that being smaller is better because I don’t really believe that. I was just engaging in pretty unhealthy habits, like eating a tub of ice cream every night and stuff, that wasn’t actually helping me. It just felt good in the moment,” she told the outlet.

Wilson continued: “I just really relate to anybody who is overweight. ..Whether you want to lose weight or you don’t, that doesn’t bother me. I just always like those people and I just feel so empathetic towards them because I’ve been there, and I don’t know how my journey is gonna finish.”